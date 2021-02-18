Video
Thursday, 18 February, 2021
Countryside

3 to die, five get life term in two dists

Published : Thursday, 18 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Our Correspondents

Separate courts on Monday sentenced three men including two siblings to death and five others to life-term imprisonment in separate murder cases in two districts- Madaripur and Kishoreganj.
MADARIPUR: A court in the district on Monday sentenced two siblings to death for killing a three-wheeler driver in Bishnupur Village of Sadar Upazila in 2018.
The condemn convicts are Jonney Bepari, 25, and Shariful Bepari, 30, sons of Kuddis Bepari, residents of Sutarkandi Village in Rajoir Upazila of the district.
The court also fined them Tk 50,000.
According to the case statement, Jonney, Shariful, Shawon and Sabbir got in the three-wheeler of Sultan Bepari as passengers at around 9pm on April 29, 2018.
Later, the four killed Sultan on the way to Kalibazar from Ashapat Village in Sadar Upazila at around 10pm.
Locals caught the four when they were trying to flee the scene.
The deceased's wife filed a murder case with Sadar Model Police Station (PS) against them.
After taking deposition of 14 witnesses, District and Sessions Judge Nitai Chandra Saha passed the order.
Under-aged accused Shawon and Sabbir are being tried at a juvenile court.
KISHOREGANJ: A court in district on Monday sentenced a man to death and five others to life term in jail for killing a farmer in Bajitpur Upazila in 2016.
First Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Abdur Rahim handed down the verdict in the crowded courtroom.
The condemned convict is Jewel Mia, 27, while the lifers are Md Judge Mia, 52, his son Md Kakon Mia, 29, Judge Miah's wife Rahima Khatun, Md Mahbub Hasan Ranju and Md Saiful Islam, 35. The court fined Jewel Mia Tk 2 lakh and the lifers Tk 1 lakh each.
According to the prosecution, Md Siddique Mia, a resident of Bormaipara under Hilochia Union in Bajitpur Upazila, had been at loggerheads with the accused of the same area over the ownership of a piece of land.
As a sequel to it, Siddique had been beaten to death by the accused on January 22, 2016.
The brother of the deceased filed a murder case with Bajitpur PS accusing the six in this connection.


