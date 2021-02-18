Video
Thursday, 18 February, 2021, 3:55 PM
Home Countryside

People suffer as bridge, approach roads not  yet complete at Bauphal

Published : Thursday, 18 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Our Correspondent

The incomplete bridge in Bauphal Upazila. photo: observer

The incomplete bridge in Bauphal Upazila. photo: observer

BAUPHAL, POTUAKHALI, Feb 17:  Locals are suffering much in Bauphal Upazila of the district due to incomplete bridge and lack of approach roads.
They demanded construction of the approach roads of Bauphal Upazila linking the bridge.
According to sources, the construction of the 32-metre long bridge near the Upazila Parishad began in 2018 at Tk 2.87 crore.
Under the supervision of Local Government Engineering Department (LGED), Kashem Construction is implementing the bridge    project.
It was supposed to be completed within one year. But it was not done timely.  
The paving was completed about eight months back. Other works were not finished. Some railing works and the approach roads are lying undone. So, the bridge is not ready for use.
Locals Noor Hossain Mia and Sattar Hawladar said, people are witnessing untold sufferings as the approach road has not been made.
Representative of the contracting firm Jamal Hossain said, the authority is not paying bill though most of the work of bridge has been completed.
The construction cannot be completed for not getting the bill, he added.
After getting the bill, the work of approach roads will be completed quickly, he added.
Bauphal Upazila Engineer Sultan said, the construction work was not closed for bill; few locals have complained about the approach roads.
After resolving the matter, the work will be completed, he added.


