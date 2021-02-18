82 more test positive for C-19 in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 17: A total of 82 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours after testing 1710 samples in eight COVID-19 laboratories in the district.

Among the newly detected patients, 74 are from Chattogram city and eight from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.

"The total number of COVID-19 patients now stand at 34,109 only in Chattogram district till today and the infection rate is 4.79 percent," Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said.

Of the total infected persons, 26,704 are the residents of the port city and the rest 7,405 are from different upazilas of the district, he said.

Besides, 18,343 people have been vaccinated on the seventh day of the corona vaccination program. Of these, 8,280 are in the city corporation area and 10,062 in different upazila of the district. A total of 114,733 people have So far been vaccinated till today in the district.

The total number of recovered patients from coronavirus rose to 31,467 in the district with the healing of 35 more people in the last 24 hours.

The percentage of recovery rate stands at 92.27, Dr Rabbi said.

The recovered patients were discharged from different home isolations and Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospitals of the district as two consecutives real-time PCR tests found negative, he said. -BSS