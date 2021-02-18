Video
147,208 vaccinated in Rangpur division

Published : Thursday, 18 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondent

RANGPUR, Feb 17: A total of 147,208 citizens were immunised with the COVID-19 vaccines till Wednesday under excellent management at different government hospitals in all eight districts of Rangpur division.
"A total of 19,759 people, including 12,528 males and 7,231 females, were inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccines today raising the total number of vaccine recipients to 147,208 in the division," Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Md. Ahad Ali said.
The total of 147,208 citizens, who have so far been immunised with the COVID-19 vaccines till Wednesday in all eight districts of the division, include 99,501 males and 47,707 females.
"The vaccine recipients are feeling well without notable side effects though 61 of them experienced insignificant temporary adverse events for only a few minutes following immunisation (AEFI) since February 7 last in the division," Dr. Ali said.
Earlier, 20,811 citizens were inoculated with the vaccines on Tuesday, 31,618 on Monday, 15,218 on Sunday, 17,542 on Saturday, 19,380 on Thursday, 14,224 on Wednesday, 10,237 on Tuesday, 5,503 on Monday and 2,912 citizens on Sunday (February 7) last.
The district-wise break-up of total 1,47,208 vaccine recipients stands at 27,384 in Rangpur, 15,142 in Panchagarh, 19,990 in Nilphamari, 9,798 in Lalmonirhat, 13,283 in Kurigram, 16,020 in Thakurgaon, 31,475 in Dinajpur and 14,116 in Gaibandha.
Expressing full satisfaction over the increasing eagerness among common citizens in taking the vaccines, Dr. Ali said systematic management has been ensured at all booths in the government hospitals for vaccination in a festive atmosphere in Rangpur division.
Chief of Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of Rangpur Medical College Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnobi Lyzu expressed satisfaction over the huge interest among citizens in taking the vaccines across the division.
He specially called upon everyone to properly abide by the health directives even after taking the vaccines despite the COVID-19 vaccination campaign progressing smoothly amid a declining infection rate in Rangpur division.


