Thursday, 18 February, 2021, 3:55 PM
PFEC Global holds study abroad meets up session

Published : Thursday, 18 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118
Observer Desk

PFEC Global, an education consultancy firm, arranged a student-guardian meet up session in the capital on Saturday (February 13). photo: observer

PFEC Global, an education consultancy firm, arranged a student - guardian meet up session in the capital on Saturday (Feb 13), says a press release.
Bangladesh English Medium School Counselor and Representatives from Australian Macquarie University, Southern Cross University and Navitas pointed out the benefits of studying abroad.
The representatives also showed a complete guideline about the process of studying during the Covid-19 pandemic.  
Due to the pandemic, many students are unable to pursue their dream of studying abroad. Few students are already enrolled in different universities, got their visas but couldn't fly.
They have talked regarding their experience in online classes from the comfort of their home, learning about multiple cultures and other facilities.
The quality and facility of the education online are still the same the only difference is time and location, they noted.
In addition, the visa and other facilities like post-study work opportunities will be the same. There will not be any different, they added.
The students and guardians appreciated this initiative of PFEC Global.


