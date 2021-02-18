Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 February, 2021, 3:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest DU admission: Online application submission begin Mar 8       
Home Foreign News

UN to raise Dubai Princess case

Published : Thursday, 18 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

UN to raise Dubai Princess case

UN to raise Dubai Princess case

NEW YORK, Feb 17: The United Nations has said it will raise the detention of Princess Latifa, the daughter of Dubai's ruler, with the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Princess Latifa has accused her father of holding her hostage in Dubai since she tried to flee the city in 2018.
In secretly recorded videos shared with the BBC, Princess Latifa said she feared for her life. The footage prompted global calls for a UN investigation, while the UK said the videos were "deeply troubling". "We are concerned about it," UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Wednesday. He said the videos showed "a young woman in deep distress", adding that the UK would watch any developments from the UN "very closely".    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Uterus transplant in France
42 Nigerian schoolboys kidnapped
UN to raise Dubai Princess case
MJ Akbar loses #MeToo defamation case
China ‘emptying military camps’ at India border
Suu Kyi’s lawyer ‘hoping for best, preparing for worst’
Trump sued for Capitol attack under ‘Ku Klux Klan Act’
Biden warns China on Uighurs rights


Latest News
Momen for global political commitment on vaccine access
Tamim, other players inoculated
DU admission: Online application submission begin Mar 8
Oil prices climb on fears Texas energy freeze may last for days
Motorcycle crash kills 3 in Gaibandha
HC summons Dr Yunus
PM stresses on balanced food, awareness campaign
SCBA polls on March 10-11
2 workers killed in road accident
Man to die for killing wife
Most Read News
Case petition against Al Jazeera DG, 3 others
Metro rail to start plying on Agargaon-Uttara route on V-Day
Finally, justice for Abiron
Attempt to murder PM: HC upholds death sentence of 10
Parents, stop abusing children
Mother, daughter killed in Cumilla fire
Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) during pandemic
Remove 'All the prime minister’s men’ from online platforms: HC
Ashwin stars as India thrash England to level Test series
IT entrepreneur Luna Shamsuddoha passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft