

UN to raise Dubai Princess case

In secretly recorded videos shared with the BBC, Princess Latifa said she feared for her life. The footage prompted global calls for a UN investigation, while the UK said the videos were "deeply troubling". "We are concerned about it," UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Wednesday. He said the videos showed "a young woman in deep distress", adding that the UK would watch any developments from the UN "very closely". -AFP





NEW YORK, Feb 17: The United Nations has said it will raise the detention of Princess Latifa, the daughter of Dubai's ruler, with the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Princess Latifa has accused her father of holding her hostage in Dubai since she tried to flee the city in 2018.In secretly recorded videos shared with the BBC, Princess Latifa said she feared for her life. The footage prompted global calls for a UN investigation, while the UK said the videos were "deeply troubling". "We are concerned about it," UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Wednesday. He said the videos showed "a young woman in deep distress", adding that the UK would watch any developments from the UN "very closely". -AFP