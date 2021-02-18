Biden will not host foreign leaders soon: White House

WASHINGTON, Feb 17: President Joe Biden will not be hosting foreign counterparts at the White House for at least a couple months, his spokeswoman said Tuesday, underlining the administration's strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

"It will be a couple of months before the president has an in-person or invites a foreign leader to meet in person here at the White House," Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

Imminent foreign trips for Biden are also not expected, the White House has said.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau -- the first foreign leader to get a phone call from newly sworn-in Biden in January -- sparked speculation that an in-person summit was being planned for February.

"The two leaders agreed to meet next month," Trudeau's office said after the call.

However, Psaki said only a video link was planned.

"We can meet over video, as you all know," she said.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's king, not the younger de facto leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, will be the one getting a first phone call from US President Joe Biden, the White House said Tuesday.

Biden is using telephone diplomacy to underline the break with Donald Trump's Mideast policies.

Although Biden has reached out to US allies in every corner of the world, he has pointedly kept Israeli and Saudi leaders waiting by the phone.

Spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that when Biden does finally reach out to the Saudis, it won't be to the crown prince, known as MBS, who had an especially close relationship with the Trump administration.

"The president's counterpart is King Salman," she said. -AFP







