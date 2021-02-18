Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 February, 2021, 3:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest DU admission: Online application submission begin Mar 8       
Home Sports

India pick Yadav for last two England Tests

Published : Thursday, 18 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

NEW DELHI, FEB 17: India on Wednesday brought in fast bowler Umesh Yadav for the last two Tests against England to be played at the world's biggest cricket stadium in the western city of Ahmedabad.
Yadav, 33, will undergo a fitness assessment before joining the squad led by Virat Kohli, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a news release.
The paceman is making a comeback after recovering from a calf injury he picked up during the Boxing Day Test against Australia.
He replaces Shardul Thakur who has been released to play for Mumbai in the domestic 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy.
The revamped Sardar Patel stadium, which can seat 110,000 spectators, will be allowed to host 50 percent of its capacity for the third Test keeping coronavirus restrictions in mind, the Times of India reported Wednesday.
The third Test will be a day-night affair and will be played with the pink ball.
India thrashed England by 317 runs on Tuesday to level the four-Test series 1-1 after losing the opener by 227 runs.
The Tests will be followed by five Twenty20 matches and three one-day internationals.
Ahmedabad will remain host for the T20 games, while Pune will host the ODIs.
Squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-capt), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mbappe hat-trick stuns Barca to put PSG in sight of quarter-finals
Liverpool seize control over RB Leipzig in Budapest
South Africa's Faf du Plessis retires from Test cricket
India pick Yadav for last two England Tests
England's rotation plan under fire as Moeen leaves India tour
Sangakkara's love affair with Lord's to continue
Women's team starts training for Bangladesh Games
Swadhinata, Farashganj notch win in BCL


Latest News
Momen for global political commitment on vaccine access
Tamim, other players inoculated
DU admission: Online application submission begin Mar 8
Oil prices climb on fears Texas energy freeze may last for days
Motorcycle crash kills 3 in Gaibandha
HC summons Dr Yunus
PM stresses on balanced food, awareness campaign
SCBA polls on March 10-11
2 workers killed in road accident
Man to die for killing wife
Most Read News
Case petition against Al Jazeera DG, 3 others
Metro rail to start plying on Agargaon-Uttara route on V-Day
Finally, justice for Abiron
Attempt to murder PM: HC upholds death sentence of 10
Parents, stop abusing children
Mother, daughter killed in Cumilla fire
Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) during pandemic
Remove 'All the prime minister’s men’ from online platforms: HC
Ashwin stars as India thrash England to level Test series
IT entrepreneur Luna Shamsuddoha passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft