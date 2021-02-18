Video
Home Sports

Sangakkara's love affair with Lord's to continue

Published : Thursday, 18 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Bipin Dani

Kumar Sangakkara, the former Sri Lanka captain and one of the most respected cricketers has special bonding with the Lord's, the Mecca of Cricket.
In 2011, he was invited to deliver the MCC Spirit of Cricket Lecture.
Five years later, he received the honors of ringing the five minute bell on day one of the third Test match between England vs Sri Lanka at Lord's.
He has remained an active member of the MCC's World Cricket Committee.
Now the MCC's first non-British president Sangakkara's two centuries at Lord's will be a big hit.
The Lord's Father Time Wall will showcase 100 greatest milestones.
"In terms of Sri Lankan achievements, Kumar Sangakkara scoring Test and One-Day International centuries at Lord's within a fortnight (2014) is included", Adam Matthews, the Media and Communications Officer at the MCC informs in an email.
On 30th May (2014) Sanga registered a hundred (112 runs) against England in the 4th ODI and two weeks later on the 3rd day of the 1st Test match, he scored 147 runs.
The MCC has announced the launch of the Lord's Father Time Wall, a stunning new installation to be erected at the famous St. John's Wood Ground. The wall will not only recognise 100 of the greatest milestones ever to take place at the hallowed Home of Cricket, but also give supporters around the world the chance to buy a personalised plaque to commemorate their own significant moments and memories at Lord's.
"In the coming months we have plans to develop the content behind the milestones. The final 11 milestones will be announced from 20 February to 2 March on the Club's social channels", Mathews added.


