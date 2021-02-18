Women's team starts training for Bangladesh Games

The Bangladesh Women's team began their practice on Wednesday as part of their preparation for the upcoming 9th Bangabandhu Bangladesh Games and South Africa series.

A total of 32 female cricketers from the national and emerging teams were called up for the 13-day camp at the Mirpur National Cricket Academy.

The camp will run until March 1 after which the cricketers will leave for Sylhet on March 2. After five days of preparation, the mission of Bangladesh Games will start from March 6 and will end on March 12.

The team for the Games will include the players from national women's team, emerging team and under-19 team. They will play a total of four matches, including the final, in the Games which will be held as single-league basis one-day format tournament.

The members of the women's team have already reported at the Home of Cricket Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla on February 15 after which they were going through a fitness test on Tuesday. They started the main training with skill session on Wednesday.

The 9th Bangabandhu Bangladesh Games will begin on April 1, with the curtain closing on April 10. But as the Bangladesh national women's cricket team had a one-day series against the visiting South African emerging women's team at that time, women's cricket was brought forward in consultation with the Bangladesh Olympic Association.

The Emerging Women's Cricket Team of South Africa will arrive in Bangladesh on March 28 to play a five-match one-day series against the Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team. The host Bangladesh and the visiting Proteas women's cricket team will play the first match of the series on April 4 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The second match is on April 6, the third on April 8 and the fourth on April 11. The fifth and final match of the series will be played on April 13. All the matches will be held at the same. Each match will start at 9:30 am. -BSS







