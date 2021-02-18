Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 February, 2021, 3:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest DU admission: Online application submission begin Mar 8       
Home Sports

Swadhinata, Farashganj notch win in BCL

Published : Thursday, 18 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

Swadhinata Krira Sangha and Farashganj Sporting Club won their respective matches of the Bangladesh Championship League (BCL) Football held on Wednesday at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.
In the day's first match, Swadhinata Krira Sangha beat NoFeL Sporting Club by 1-0 goal scored by Sabbir in the 32nd minute of the match.
In the day's second match, old Dhaka outfit Farashganj Sporting Club edged past Dhaka Wanderers Club also by the same identical margin. In the day's match, Rajon scored the all-important goal for Farashganj in the 29th minute of the match.
A total twelve renowned clubs are taking part in the league. The clubs are NoFeL Sporting Club, Farashganj Sporting Club, Victoria Sporting Club, Agrani Bank Limited Sports Club, Fakirerpool Youngmen's Club, Dhaka City Football Club, Wari Club, Dhaka Swadhinota Krira Sangha, Karwan Bazar Pragati Sangha, Dhaka Wanderers Club, Fortis FC Limited and Uttara Football Club.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mbappe hat-trick stuns Barca to put PSG in sight of quarter-finals
Liverpool seize control over RB Leipzig in Budapest
South Africa's Faf du Plessis retires from Test cricket
India pick Yadav for last two England Tests
England's rotation plan under fire as Moeen leaves India tour
Sangakkara's love affair with Lord's to continue
Women's team starts training for Bangladesh Games
Swadhinata, Farashganj notch win in BCL


Latest News
Momen for global political commitment on vaccine access
Tamim, other players inoculated
DU admission: Online application submission begin Mar 8
Oil prices climb on fears Texas energy freeze may last for days
Motorcycle crash kills 3 in Gaibandha
HC summons Dr Yunus
PM stresses on balanced food, awareness campaign
SCBA polls on March 10-11
2 workers killed in road accident
Man to die for killing wife
Most Read News
Case petition against Al Jazeera DG, 3 others
Metro rail to start plying on Agargaon-Uttara route on V-Day
Finally, justice for Abiron
Attempt to murder PM: HC upholds death sentence of 10
Parents, stop abusing children
Mother, daughter killed in Cumilla fire
Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) during pandemic
Remove 'All the prime minister’s men’ from online platforms: HC
Ashwin stars as India thrash England to level Test series
IT entrepreneur Luna Shamsuddoha passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft