Swadhinata, Farashganj notch win in BCL

Swadhinata Krira Sangha and Farashganj Sporting Club won their respective matches of the Bangladesh Championship League (BCL) Football held on Wednesday at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.

In the day's first match, Swadhinata Krira Sangha beat NoFeL Sporting Club by 1-0 goal scored by Sabbir in the 32nd minute of the match.

In the day's second match, old Dhaka outfit Farashganj Sporting Club edged past Dhaka Wanderers Club also by the same identical margin. In the day's match, Rajon scored the all-important goal for Farashganj in the 29th minute of the match.

A total twelve renowned clubs are taking part in the league. The clubs are NoFeL Sporting Club, Farashganj Sporting Club, Victoria Sporting Club, Agrani Bank Limited Sports Club, Fakirerpool Youngmen's Club, Dhaka City Football Club, Wari Club, Dhaka Swadhinota Krira Sangha, Karwan Bazar Pragati Sangha, Dhaka Wanderers Club, Fortis FC Limited and Uttara Football Club. -BSS







