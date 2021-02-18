Video
Thursday, 18 February, 2021, 3:53 PM
Home Sports

Bangladesh Premier League

Mohammedan moves to fifth place beating Rahmatganj

Published : Thursday, 18 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

A goal-mouth melee during the match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society in Bangladesh Premier League on Wednesday in Cumilla. photo: BFF

Mohammedan Sporting Club moved to the fifth place on the point table of Bangladesh Premier League with a 2-0 win over Old Dhaka club Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society at home on Wednesday.  
With the win in Cumilla, Mohammedan not only collected full three points, the black and white outfits also moved itself two steps up on the point table. It now has 15 points playing nine matches.
The famous club of Dhaka football was winless for five matches in a row. Returning in the winning spree in the match against Bangladesh Police Football Club, the boys continued the way in the match against Brothers Union and now against Rahmatganj.
With three consecutive wins, the tradition black and white outfits are in good position to give a good fight in the coming days.
On Wednesday, Mohammedan's Mali striker Souleymane Diabate, with the help of local defender Rajib Hossain, opened the net in the third minute.
Striker Amir Hakim Bappy who replaced Nigerian midfielder Mohammed Abiola Nurat in the second half had proved coach's decision worthy enough by scoring the teams' second goal in the injury time.
It was the fourth defeat of Old Dhaka club. The boys are currently at the ninth place with eight points playing eight matches.





