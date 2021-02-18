Ireland Wolves to enter in Tiger's den today

Ireland Wolves will arrive in Bangladesh today to play five 50-over matches, couple of T20 affairs and one-off four-day game against Bangladesh Emerging team.

The 2nd string Irish players will move to Chattogram no later will they step at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and accordingly to the tour itinerary, they will be quarantined from February 19 to February 21.

The formal tour begins with the unofficial Test between February 26 and March 1 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. The early three of five one-dayers will also be held at the same venue on March 5, 7 and 9 respectively. the latter two one-day games and 20-over matches will hosted by Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. March 12 and 14 are slated for penultimate and ultimate 50-over clashes while T20 games will be held on March 17 and 18 correspondingly.









