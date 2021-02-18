Video
Thursday, 18 February, 2021, 3:53 PM
Sports

Tamim, Liton, Taijul gain in Test ranking

Published : Thursday, 18 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Sports Reporter

Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das and Taijul Islam rose higher in the ICC's Test ranking after a ruined Test series against West Indies. Mushfiqur Rahim and Mominul Haque moved down for their below par performances.
Tamim has moved from 37th to 32nd after scoring 44 and 50 while Liton made 11 places progress and has reached 54th from 65th among batsmen. Left-arm spinner Tajiul is in 22nd position after his eight wickets in the match helped him gain five places.
Mushfiq got one place down to 23rd whereas Mominul went down three steps and at 36th now.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz is the lone Bangladesh all-rounder to gain on the chart, who had occupied 11th spot.


