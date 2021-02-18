Tigers heading for NZ tour to be vaccinated today

Players of Bangladesh national cricket team, who are going to travel New Zealand for six bilateral affairs consisting ODI and T20i matches, will take Covid-19 vaccine today (Thursday).

Shakib Al Hasan is out of list for today since he has been granted for paternity leave and will stay in the USA with his family during the tour.

Tigers will depart home for New Zealand by next week and will set camp there for the white ball affairs. Due to health concerns and adaptation with the environment, Bangladesh will arrange month long camp there instead of arranging at home.

The ODI series will kick start on March 20. The following matches will take place on March 23 and 26 respectively. The 20-Twenty matches will be held on March 28, March 30 and April 1correspondingly.







