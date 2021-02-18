Video
Thursday, 18 February, 2021
Back Page

Dope test to be made compulsory for govt job seekers

Published : Thursday, 18 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent 

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque on Wednesday said dope test would be made compulsory for government job seekers.
The Minister, who is also the president of the Home Ministry's law and order committee, aired his views at a news conference after presiding over a meeting of the Cabinet committee on law and order at the Secretariat in the capital on Wednesday. "Action will be taken against government officials who are drug addicts," he warned.
We're introducing dope test for government job seekers," he said. If drug is found in the blood sample of an aspirant, then the government 'may cancel the application', the Minister added. Dope test would be made compulsory for admission in any educational institution, he said.  The government also took two pilot projects for drug addiction free country. The government ordered law enforcement agency to prepare a list of godfather of illegal drugs, he added. "Besides the drug abusers, many people in leading positions in society are also getting involved," he said.
The government is planning to develop a surveillance tool which will monitor individual social media users, and track overall trends. 



