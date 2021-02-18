Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 February, 2021, 3:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest DU admission: Online application submission begin Mar 8       
Home Back Page

Myanmar protesters stage biggest rallies since troop deployment

Published : Thursday, 18 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

YANGON, Feb 17: Myanmar's anti-coup protesters returned to the streets in force on Wednesday, staging the biggest demonstrations since troops fanned out around the country to quell opposition to the new military junta.
Much of the country has been in open revolt since the military deposed Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi's government at the start of the month and charged her under an obscure import law.
Tens of thousands rallied in Yangon, some blockading roads with vehicles to stop security forces from moving around the nation's biggest city. Police and soldiers were spotted near a key protest junction but appeared to be hanging back, looking on as demonstrators streamed past.
"We have to fight until the end," Nilar, a 21-year-old student who asked not to use her real name, told AFP.
"We need to show our unity and strength to end military rule. People need to come out on the streets." Wednesday's crowds came in defiance of violent efforts by the regime to bring resistance to heel -- including use of tear gas and rubber bullets -- following nationwide street protests and a disobedience campaign encouraging civil servants to strike.
Demonstrations over the past two days had been noticeably smaller since troops were deployed around Yangon at the weekend.
But social media platforms had been flooded with calls for a show of force by protesters in the hours before the junta imposed a third consecutive overnight internet blackout. By noon, there were anti-coup demonstrations across Myanmar, from the remote highland region of Chin state to a small town in the Irrawaddy delta where parading protesters hoisted Suu Kyi posters.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dope test to be made compulsory for govt job seekers
Fossil fuel pollution causes one in five premature deaths globally: Study
Myanmar protesters stage biggest rallies since troop deployment
Effective strategies being adopted to protect the  Sundarbans
5m vaccine doses in 2nd batch: Official
PM seeks more investment from Sri Lanka
BNP threatens one-point movement to ‘restore’ democracy
10,000 Rohingyas have arrived in Bhasanchar so far


Latest News
Momen for global political commitment on vaccine access
Tamim, other players inoculated
DU admission: Online application submission begin Mar 8
Oil prices climb on fears Texas energy freeze may last for days
Motorcycle crash kills 3 in Gaibandha
HC summons Dr Yunus
PM stresses on balanced food, awareness campaign
SCBA polls on March 10-11
2 workers killed in road accident
Man to die for killing wife
Most Read News
Case petition against Al Jazeera DG, 3 others
Metro rail to start plying on Agargaon-Uttara route on V-Day
Finally, justice for Abiron
Attempt to murder PM: HC upholds death sentence of 10
Parents, stop abusing children
Mother, daughter killed in Cumilla fire
Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) during pandemic
Remove 'All the prime minister’s men’ from online platforms: HC
Ashwin stars as India thrash England to level Test series
IT entrepreneur Luna Shamsuddoha passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft