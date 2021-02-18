Effective strategies being adopted to protect the  Sundarbans

Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change Md Shahab Uddin said as part of the government's firm commitment to the conservation of the Sundarbans, a strategic environmental assessment is also being carried out for the south-western part of the country, including the Sundarbans.

The Strategic Environmental Assessment Report and the Strategic Environmental Management Plan will provide effective guidelines for the conservation of the Sundarbans.

According to him, by implementing development activities in the south-western part of the country, the government will be able to ensure the conservation of the Sundarbans.

The Minister said the government has recently approved the "Sundarbans Protection" project in the ECNEC to strengthen the Sundarbans conservation activities.

He made the remarks while addressing a meeting with national level stakeholders on Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) of South-western region and Sundarbans at Pan Pacific Hotel Sonargaon on Wednesday.

The Environment Minister said a lot of development work has been planned in the south-western part of the country.

The implementation of the development plan in the area is expected to be further accelerated after the launch of the Padma Bridge.

The Strategic Environmental Assessment of the south-west and the Sundarbans is being carried out through a fully government-funded technical project to ensure that the Sundarbans is not harmed as a result of the implementation of policies, plans and activities related to the country's development process.

According to The Strategic Environmental Assessment report, the ministries and departments implementing the development work will work on the basis of awareness and inter-coordination to ensure environmental protection activities in the south-western region including the Sundarbans.







