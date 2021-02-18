Video
PM seeks more investment from Sri Lanka

Published : Thursday, 18 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday urged Sri Lanka to invest more in Bangladesh, particularly in its special economic zones (SEZs).
"Bangladesh is developing 100 SEZs and Sri Lankan entrepreneurs can come up with more investment here availing of the existing favourable policies for foreign investors," Sheikh Hasina said.
She made this call when newly-appointed Sri Lankan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sudharshan Deepal Suresh Seneviratne made a courtesy call on her at her official residence Ganobhaban.
Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher briefed reporters after the meeting.
The High Commissioner said his country is keen to work and invest in shipping, hospital, tourism, education and cultural sectors alongside collaboration in the aviation sector and train nurses in Bangladesh.
Lauding the leadership of the Prime Minister, he said Bangladesh has achieved tremendous success because of her visionary leadership in the last few years. More investment should come to Bangladesh, the envoy said.
He said his country wants to set up tourism infrastructures in coastal areas to promote Bangladesh-Sri Lanka cultural tourism alongside introducing sea cruise.
The High Commissioner highly praised the Prime Minister's leadership in tackling Covid-19 and expressed surprise over Coronavirus management in Bangladesh.
The Prime Minister said it has been possible to contain the pandemic as her government has tried to create awareness so that people remain careful about Coronavirus.
The Sri Lankan envoy expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for getting the vaccine as the government is also providing inoculation to the diplomats and foreigners alongside the country's mass people.
Congratulating Saima Wazed Hossain for being WHO's champion for autism in the South-East Asia Region, the High Commissioner said her work in the field of autism is praiseworthy.
Sri Lanka wants to collaborate with Bangladesh in the field of autism, he added.
The Prime Minister said it was a social shame for parents and they do not want to bring out their autistic children. The government has taken adequate measures to overcome this situation although it is a challenging task as many educated families also try to hide their autistic children, she noted.
"We're providing special allocations and support to autistic and physically-challenged people and their children," said the Prime Minister.
The High Commissioner also praised the government's initiative of transferring money from the social safety net programme to the marginal people through bank account terming it as "groundbreaking".
Recalling his memories of student life, he said while studying in Delhi he tried to extend support to the Bangladesh Liberation War.
The Prime Minister thanked the High Commissioner for supporting Bangladesh during the War of Liberation.
Prime Minister's Office Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah and Military Secretary to the Prime Minister Major General Naquib Ahmed Chowdhury were present.        -UNB


