BNP threatens one-point movement to ‘restore’ democracy



BNP Standing Committee Member Amanullah Aman addressing a rally in front of the National Press Club on Wednesday protesting the decision of jamuka to revoke the Bir Uttom title of Ziaur Rahman. Dhaka city unit of BNP arranged the rally. photo : Observer

Speaking at a protest rally in the city, the party leaders also warned the government of 'bad consequences' if it removes BNP founder Ziaur Rahman's gallantry title 'Bir Uttam'.

As part of the party's countrywide programme, BNP's Dhaka south and north city units arranged the rally in front of the Jatiya Press Club protesting what the party said an "evil effort" to repeal the party founder Zia's Bir Uttam title.

"The way they indulged in vote robbery in the polls to different city corporations and municipalities, we can't allow this government to hold any other election. We won't give any one anymore chance to stay in power through vote robbery," said BNP chairperson's adviser Amanullah Aman.

He said, "We all must take to the streets in unison and join a one-point movement to establish people's right to vote and a pro-people government though a credible election under a neutral and non-partisan administration by ousting Sheikh Hasina's one."

Aman accused the government of 'destroying' democracy, parliament, and the electoral system in the country by 'restoring' one-party governing system undercover of democracy. -UNB



