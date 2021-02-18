Video
Home Back Page

10,000 Rohingyas have arrived in Bhasanchar so far

Published : Thursday, 18 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 17:  Around 10,000 Rohingyas have so far arrived in Bhasanchar as a plan of the government to relocate at least one lakh Rohingya refugees to the off-shore Island from the refugee camps at Ukhiya and Teknaf of Cox's Bazar.
A total of 1011 Rhingyas arrived in Bhasanchar on Tuesday in the second trip of the fourth batch of 3,000 Rohingyas. The government had started relocation of Rohingyas to the Island in December last year.
In 2018, the government made the plan to relocate a portion of the 1.1 million forcibly-displaced Rohingya people living in and outside the refugee camps in Cox's Bazar district to Bhasan Char, situated in the Meghna River's estuary near Hatiya in Noakhali.
The government sources said, several thousand infrastructures have been set up in 120 cluster villages on 13,000 acres of the island to accommodate more than 100,000 people at a cost of over Tk 23 billion.
The relocated Rohingyas have expressed satisfaction over the arrangement made by the government for them. As a result, most of the Rohingyas have become enthusiastic to migrate to Bhasanchar. So, the government has been arranging the sending of Rohingyas to this island in every month.
Bangladesh is hosting around 1.1 to 1.2 million Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar district and there is a fear that there might be landslides during the upcoming monsoon, causing casualties.
In the meantime, Bhasanchar Island is ready to accommodate at least 25,000 Rohingya people. Bangladesh Navy has implemented the project under the Prime Minister's Office at an estimated cost of Tk 23.12 billion. The project has been fully completed with the government's own fund in 2019. The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council cleared a project for the construction of homes and other infrastructure for 100,000 forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals on November 28 in 2018.
Bhasanchar is 10,000 acres at high tide and 15,000 acres at low tide.


