Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 February, 2021, 3:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest DU admission: Online application submission begin Mar 8       
Home Back Page

Report on Hasina

Four Al Jazeera men sued

Published : Thursday, 18 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Court Correspondent

Qatar-based Al Jazeera Television Director General (editing council) Mostefa Souag and three others were sued for making derogatory comments on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Army Chief General Aziz for its report titled 'All the Prime Minister's Men'.
After recording the statement of the complainant, the Metropolitan Magistrate Ashek Imam fixed today (Thursday) for the judgment in the case.
The three other accused are British journalist David Bergman, Swedish-Bangladeshi journalist Tasneem Khalil and Hungary-based entrepreneur Zulkarnain Saer Khan Alias Sammi.
Bangabandhu Foundation President Moshiur Malek submitted the petition with the Court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) on Wednesday morning.
In the petition, Moshiur Malek said the report aired by the Qatar-based television channel Al-Jazeera tarnished the image of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Bangladesh Army Chief.
It made confusion in the minds of the countrymen by giving false and fabricated information, which is tantamount to sedition, he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dope test to be made compulsory for govt job seekers
Fossil fuel pollution causes one in five premature deaths globally: Study
Myanmar protesters stage biggest rallies since troop deployment
Effective strategies being adopted to protect the  Sundarbans
5m vaccine doses in 2nd batch: Official
PM seeks more investment from Sri Lanka
BNP threatens one-point movement to ‘restore’ democracy
10,000 Rohingyas have arrived in Bhasanchar so far


Latest News
Momen for global political commitment on vaccine access
Tamim, other players inoculated
DU admission: Online application submission begin Mar 8
Oil prices climb on fears Texas energy freeze may last for days
Motorcycle crash kills 3 in Gaibandha
HC summons Dr Yunus
PM stresses on balanced food, awareness campaign
SCBA polls on March 10-11
2 workers killed in road accident
Man to die for killing wife
Most Read News
Case petition against Al Jazeera DG, 3 others
Metro rail to start plying on Agargaon-Uttara route on V-Day
Finally, justice for Abiron
Attempt to murder PM: HC upholds death sentence of 10
Parents, stop abusing children
Mother, daughter killed in Cumilla fire
Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) during pandemic
Remove 'All the prime minister’s men’ from online platforms: HC
Ashwin stars as India thrash England to level Test series
IT entrepreneur Luna Shamsuddoha passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft