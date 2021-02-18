Four Al Jazeera men sued

Qatar-based Al Jazeera Television Director General (editing council) Mostefa Souag and three others were sued for making derogatory comments on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Army Chief General Aziz for its report titled 'All the Prime Minister's Men'.

After recording the statement of the complainant, the Metropolitan Magistrate Ashek Imam fixed today (Thursday) for the judgment in the case.

The three other accused are British journalist David Bergman, Swedish-Bangladeshi journalist Tasneem Khalil and Hungary-based entrepreneur Zulkarnain Saer Khan Alias Sammi.

Bangabandhu Foundation President Moshiur Malek submitted the petition with the Court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) on Wednesday morning.

In the petition, Moshiur Malek said the report aired by the Qatar-based television channel Al-Jazeera tarnished the image of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Bangladesh Army Chief.

It made confusion in the minds of the countrymen by giving false and fabricated information, which is tantamount to sedition, he said.

