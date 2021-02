BANKING EVENTS

Southeast Bank Managing Director M. Kamal Hossain inaugurating Shipahibag Uposhakha Shipahibag Bazar (North Goran), Khilgaon, Dhaka recently in presence of The Daily Bhorer Kagoj Editor Shyamal Dutta. Bank officials, businessmen, local elites, journalists are also present. photo: BankFirst Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) Managing Director (Current Charge) Abdul Aziz along with Additional Managing Director Md. Mustafa Khair, Deputy Managing Directors Md. Zahurul Haque and Md. Masudur Rahman Shah among other high officials inaugurating three agent banking outlets at Miar HatBazar,Wazirpur, Barishal, Banker Hat Bazar, Bhola and Jamsha Bazar, Shingair, Manikganj through a Video Conference from Dhaka recently. A Doa Mahfil was organised in this regard. photo: Bank