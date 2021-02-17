SJIBL holds 315th board meeting

The 315th meeting of the Board of Directors of Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd (SJIBL) held recently at its Corporate Head Office maintaining proper hygiene and social distancing, says a press release.

On the other hand, a few Director of the Bank participated in this meeting through digital platform (with a Video Conference).The meeting was presided over by the Chairman of the Board of Directors Md. Sanaullah Shahid.

The Board approved a number of investment proposals and reviewed various issues related to policy of the Bank.

Among others Vice-Chairmen of the Board Md. Harun Miah and Md. Abdul Barek, Directors Abdul Halim, Akkas Uddin Mollah, Khandaker Sakib Ahmed, Engineer Md. Towhidur Rahman, Mohammed Golam Quddus, Fakir Akhtaruzzaman, Md. Moshiur Rahman Chamak, Jabun Nahar and Fakir Mashrikuzzaman were present.

Independent Directors Ekramul Haque, K. A. M. Majedur Rahman and Nasir Uddin Ahmed, Managing Director and CEO M. Shahidul Islam and the Company Secretary of the Bank Mr. Md. Abul Bashar were also present.





