Award Giving Ceremony

Eminent Scholar Dr. Muhammed Zafar Iqbal along with Feni Pourashava Mayor Haji Alauddin, Former captain of Bangladesh Cricket Team Habibul Bashar, Internationally recognized Chef Tony Khan, Owner of Lobbi Rahman's cooking foundation Lobbi Rahman handing over prize money to winners of Star Line Pitha Competition 2021. It was organised by Star Line Food Products Ltd and Lobbi Rahman's cooking foundation held at RAOWA Convention hall in Mohakhali DOHS, Dhaka recently.