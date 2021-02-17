RAKUB providing farm loan in northwest to help recovery



Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) is providing loans to affected people who suffered from crops failure and other losses in agricultural activities due to Covid-19 fall out in the northwest region.

It aims at bringing back normal life and economic recovery in affected sectors making best use of the loans by borrowers in the ongoing working season.

Senior bank management officials made the disclosure while addressing a daylong meeting arranged to review the loan disbursement situation and how it is helping the people.

The meeting held virtually in the board room of specialized bank on Monday was addressed by chairman of the bank Roisul Alam Mondal as chief guest. Managing Director-in-Charge Muhammad Idrish presided over the meeting. General Managers Ruhul Amin and Kamil Burhan Ferdous also spoke.

Through its 383 branches RAKUB has been operating as the largest development partner in all the 16 northwest districts of Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions targeting recovery of the agriculture sector and all its sub-sectors.

The meeting was told that the bank has set a target of disbursing agricultural loans worth Taka 2,850 crore in northwest (NW) region during the current 2020-2021 fiscal year to increase crop production and accelerate rural economy.

It is working with a loan recovery target of Taka 2,300 crore including classified loans of Taka 785.23 crore. It is also working to achieve a deposit growth target of Taka 1,200 crore this year.

The loan disbursement target include Tk 950cr in crop sector, Tk 750cr for SMEs, Tk 700cr for improving agriculture, Tk 50cr for fisheries, Tk 100cr for livestock, Tk 40cr for poverty reduction, Tk 35cr for agro-based industries and Tk 10 crore for buying farm machineries.

The state-owned RAKUB has disbursed Taka 401 crore agri-loan so far to 8,806 farmers through different branches from the Prime Minister's stimulus package.

Bangladesh Bank has allocated Taka 416 crore from stimulus package mainly for small and medium-scale farmers, including poultry and dairy farmers in rural areas, at five percent interest.

Small and medium farmers are also using the fund to produce high yield agricultural products, flowers, fruits, fish and poultry. Moreover the bank has disbursed Taka 47.40 crore among 1,328 entrepreneurs to revive cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSMEs) affected financially due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Bangladesh Bank has allocated Taka 50 crore to RAKUB for the sector. Besides, disbursement of loans at four percent interest for spices is continuing and Taka 212 crore has, so far, been disbursed.

Senior bank officials also said loan disbursement activities to other sectors from the stimulus package is also in progress. "We are very much hopeful about attaining our targets," Mohammad Idris said.

