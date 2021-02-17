Biman to add Toronto, Tokyo, Chennai flights from March

State Minister for Civil Aviation and tourism, Mohammad Mahbub Ali has disclosed that Biman Bangladesh Airlines will add new routes to Toronto, Tokyo and Chennai from March.

The state minister also expressed hope for declaring positive news regarding the Dhaka-New York flight soon. Mahbub Ali said Biman's fleet is now modern and full of youth. With Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's earnest enthusiasm and efforts, 13 most technologically advanced airplanes have been installed recently.

"Soon two more Dash-8 will be added to the fleet," said state minister Mahbub.

Mahbub Ali said the new flights would ensure top notch service. He also warned the Biman officials against any negligence in serving the passengers.

Mentioning the Covid-19 pandemic situation, the state minister said, '"viation and tourism has suffered the most in this pandemic. Biman is not secluded from the situation all the world's airlines are facing at the moment. Making the best use of Biman Bangladesh's resources we are trying to reduce the operational cost and increase the returns for now." —UNB















