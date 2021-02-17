

Visa appoints Soumya Basu as BD Country Manager

Soumya will head the operations of the company in Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan and sit on Visa's leadership team in the region, says a press release.

Late last year, Visa announced its plans to establish a country liaison office in Bangladesh. Through this entity, Visa will have a dedicated team of professionals based in Dhaka, now headed by Soumya, and will introduce new services to Bangladeshi consumers, playing a more prominent role in the growth of digital payments across the country.

Soumya has been with Visa since 2016 and has been instrumental in the strategy and execution of its South Asia franchise. His in-depth experience in Bangladesh will aid Visa in building and deepening long-term partnerships with key decision makers and industry stakeholders. This will span across banks, fintechs, mobile financial services (MFS), marquee merchants and regulatory authorities.

Prior to joining Visa, Soumya held management positions with leading multinational companies in India including Tata Group, CRISIL and Diebold Nixdorf leading sales and business development mandates across the region.

T R Ramachandran, Group Country Manager, India and South Asia, Visa said, "We are confident that his deep understanding of the Bangladesh payments landscape, strong relationships with our clients aided by his local presence will help us further strengthen our market leadership, while helping us make meaningful contributions to the country's digital journey."

On his appointment, Soumya Basu, Country Manager - Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan said, "In my new role, I plan to build on this rich heritage by introducing world class digital payment products and solutions alongside a team of Bangladeshi digital payment professionals."















