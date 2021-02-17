Turkish lira scales 6-month highs

Feb 16: The Turkish lira scaled over six-month highs on Tuesday amid hopes of tighter monetary policy, while Russia's rouble was bolstered by rising oil prices.

Vaccine rollouts and hopes of more stimulus kept up appetite for risk, denting the safe-haven dollar.

Stocks in the developing world scaled new highs, rising for the 11th session in 12 and marking their longest winning streak since June last year.

Ahead of a central bank rate decision meeting on Thursday, Turkey's lira firmed 0.5per cent. The bank is expected to keep rate unchanged at 17per cent.

Turkey's annual inflation climbed more than expected to some 15per cent last month and central bank governor Naci Agbal said a possible rate cut will not be on agenda for a long time this year. The bank held rates in January after hiking it by 675 basis points since November.

"From a nominal rate perspective, Turkey does look more attractive compared to other emerging markets because interest rates are already so high," said Cristian Maggio, head of emerging market strategy at TD Securities.

"Turkish inflation is also higher than South Africa and Russia, so real rates in Turkey also stand out, but not as much as nominal rates," he said. "So, if the dollar continues on its weakening path, then markets will look at Turkey with interest because it's a very attractive carry trade."

Crude exporter Russia's rouble hit its highest in six weeks as oil prices rose after a cold front shut wells and refineries in Texas, the biggest crude producing state in the United States, slimming supply. -Reuters











