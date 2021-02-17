Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 February, 2021, 7:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

US oil prices climb on Texas cold snap, Brent stable

Published : Wednesday, 17 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

LONDON, Feb 16: Oil prices hovered near 13-month highs on Tuesday on the back of a cold snap shutting wells in Texas, the biggest crude producing state in the United States, while a wage deal in Norway averted outages in Europe, capping gains.
Prices also gained after Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group said it had launched attacks on Saudi Arabia, raising supply concerns in the world's biggest oil exporter, while vaccine-driven optimism over a global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic also supported.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 41 cents, or 0.7per cent, to $69.88 a barrel by 0836 GMT, after touching their highest since early January 2020. US markets were closed on Monday because of a US federal holiday.
Brent crude was down 7 cents, or 0.1per cent, at $63.23 a barrel after hitting its highest since January 2020 in the previous session.
The cold weather in the United States halted Texas oil wells and refineries on Monday and forced restrictions on natural gas and crude pipeline operators, leaving about 4 million homes and businesses without power.
Texas produces roughly 4.6 million barrels of oil per day and is home to 31 refineries, the most of any US state, according to Energy Information Administration data, including some of the country's largest.
In the Middle East, the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen said on Monday that it had intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone fired by the Houthis toward the kingdom.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UK budget must extend virus support: Analysts
BTRC team visits vivo smartphone manufacturing plant
realme among top 4 smartphone brands in Bangladesh
500 varsity students take part in ICT Skills Competition
Australia’s NAB reports flat profits for Q1
Bexi Fabrics launches privilege card for customers
‘Vaccine nationalism could slow pandemic recovery’
BANKING EVENTS


Latest News
French lawmakers approve bill to battle Islamist extremism
Iran, Russia start joint naval drill in Indian Ocean
Johnson & Johnson files for EU vaccine approval
Princess Latifa: 'Hostage' ordeal of Dubai ruler's daughter revealed
Govt plans forming commission over Bangabandhu murder: Mozammel
Fear and isolation as Myanmar junta cuts internet
2,26,902 administered COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday
Draft 'Education Act 2020' finalised banning notes, guide books
Biman to add second Dash-8 on Feb 24
ECNEC okays Tk 16,918.59cr to improve Dhaka-Sylhet road
Most Read News
Five amici curiae say writ seeking ban on Al Jazeera unacceptable
Malaysia deports 5,450 Bangladeshis
5 awarded death over Avijit Roy murder
AL-50, AL rebel-4, BNP-1
Private Universities: Profiteering During a Worldwide Pandemic?
Elderly woman killed in Ctg slum fire
Saraswati Puja being celebrated
Don't play with Armed Forces: Army Chief
50 years of independence: Comprehensive celebration to set new course
One to die, five get life term for killing Kishoreganj farmer
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft