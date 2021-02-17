Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 February, 2021, 7:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Russia to roll out new virus subsidies for businesses

Published : Wednesday, 17 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

MOSCOW, Feb 16: Russian officials are preparing new relief measures for the business sector, which has received little state support since the start of the pandemic, a pro-Kremlin newspaper reported Monday.
The Izvestia daily, citing notes from a meeting hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov, published a general outline of a new government programme that could cost up to 200 billion rubles ($2.73 billion).
Measures include interest-free loans to cover salaries, tax cancellations for businesses in hard-hit sectors and loan subsidies for small- and medium-sized businesses provided they hire new staff.
The finance ministry, the ministry of economic development and the tax agency will develop the new measures.
The Russian government did not respond to AFP's request for comment on the Izvestia report.
Russia has provided businesses much leaner support measures than many European countries, introducing targeted tax cuts, for example, but withholding direct financial aid.
Earlier this month, Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov voiced concern about the possibility of a new wave of workers being laid off in March, when several business support measures established at the start of the pandemic expire.
"We are concerned that in March some companies may cut staffing, especially in those sectors that have not yet fully recovered," said Reshetnikov, according to the RBK business daily.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UK budget must extend virus support: Analysts
BTRC team visits vivo smartphone manufacturing plant
realme among top 4 smartphone brands in Bangladesh
500 varsity students take part in ICT Skills Competition
Australia’s NAB reports flat profits for Q1
Bexi Fabrics launches privilege card for customers
‘Vaccine nationalism could slow pandemic recovery’
BANKING EVENTS


Latest News
French lawmakers approve bill to battle Islamist extremism
Iran, Russia start joint naval drill in Indian Ocean
Johnson & Johnson files for EU vaccine approval
Princess Latifa: 'Hostage' ordeal of Dubai ruler's daughter revealed
Govt plans forming commission over Bangabandhu murder: Mozammel
Fear and isolation as Myanmar junta cuts internet
2,26,902 administered COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday
Draft 'Education Act 2020' finalised banning notes, guide books
Biman to add second Dash-8 on Feb 24
ECNEC okays Tk 16,918.59cr to improve Dhaka-Sylhet road
Most Read News
Five amici curiae say writ seeking ban on Al Jazeera unacceptable
Malaysia deports 5,450 Bangladeshis
5 awarded death over Avijit Roy murder
AL-50, AL rebel-4, BNP-1
Private Universities: Profiteering During a Worldwide Pandemic?
Elderly woman killed in Ctg slum fire
Saraswati Puja being celebrated
Don't play with Armed Forces: Army Chief
50 years of independence: Comprehensive celebration to set new course
One to die, five get life term for killing Kishoreganj farmer
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft