Up to 20pc cashback on bKash payment at shopping outlets

To celebrate the festivity of Falgun, bKash is offering up to 20% instant cashback to the customers on payment of products at more than 1700 shopping outlets throughout the month of February.

Shopping outlets including accessories, bookstores, clothing, electronics, footwear, hotel, pharmacy, restaurants, service platforms, super stores, travel agents, online shops and small and large stores are included in this offer, says a press release.

This offer will be valid till 28th February, 2020. Under this offer, customers can avail up to 100 Taka cashback in a day and maximum 300 Taka during the whole campaign. They can make payment through bKash app, bKash payment gateway or USSD code *247#.

Besides these 1700 outlets, customers can get 5% cashback on payments at selected small and large stores throughout this month. Under this offer, customers can get maximum cashback of 100 Taka on payment. They can avail this cashback offer by scanning QR code with bKash app or through dialing USSD code *247#.

To learn more about these offers, customers can visit the website www.bkash.com/payment/.

To make payment through bKash app, a customer has to type the merchant number by tapping on 'Make Payment' icon on the home screen or the payment can be completed by scanning QR code directly at merchant points.





