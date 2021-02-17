ICCB elects AK Azad as Vice President

Video
Published : Wednesday, 17 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Business Correspondent

International Chamber of Commerce, Bangladesh (ICCB) on Monday elected noted business leader and industrialist A. K. Azad as a Vice President to the post fell vacant at the sad demise of industrialist Latifur Rahman on July 1, last year.
Chairman and Managing Director of Ha-Meem Group of Companies, Azad has achieved outstanding success in expanding the readymade garments sector of Bangladesh, says a press release. As a former President of Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI) he has contributed in the policy formulation for development of the industrial sector of the country.
He is also the Founder of The Daily Samakal, one of the most popular daily newspapers in the country. Azad currently is the President of Dhaka University Alumni Association and Director of Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd. He has been honoured with numerous socio-economic awards for his achievements over the years.


