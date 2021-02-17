Robi posts Tk 1.55b net profit for 2020

A leading telecom operator Robi Axiata Limited posted 1.1 per cent revenue growth last year despite pandemic.

As per the company's year ending financial statement its total revenue in 2020 was Tk75.64 billion which after paying tax stood toTk1.55 billion.

With the new addition of 190 thousands new subscribers to its network in 2020, the operator's total subscribers are now 50.9 million.

As per the company statement due to the seasonal impact, Robi's voice revenue declined by 1 per cent in final quarter of the last calendar year compared to third quarter resulting 0.7 per cent de-growth in total revenue for Q4'20, compared to Q3'20.

The voice revenue declined drastically in compare with 2019 that it declined by 9.9 percent last year indicating customers' growing reliance on OTT platforms for making voice calls. Data revenue, on the other hand, grew by 1 per cent compared to last quarter (Q3'20), and by 26 per cent compared to 2019.

Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) declined by 3.2 percent compared to Q3'20. However, considering the whole year, EBITDA grew by 11.8 per cent.

Robi contributed Tk14.83 billion to the government exchequer in Q4'20, which is 77.3 per cent of the total revenue for the quarter. In total, Robi has contributed Tk42.36 billion to the government exchequer in 2020, which is 56 per cent of the total revenue for the year. With Tk6.57 billion capex investment in Q4'20, Robi's total capex investment reached Tk20.98 in 2020. This resulted in the addition of more than 4,263 4G sites in 2020. By the end of 2020, Robi had 13,461network sites, out of which 99.13 per cent were 4G sites.

Commenting on the financial performance of the company, Robi's Managing Director and CEO, Mahtab Uddin Ahmed said: "When our competitors saw revenue decline, Robi experienced positive revenue growth, despite the tremendous upheavals we had to negotiate with due to the Corona pandemic."

"It was a year a tremendous learning for us that we pulled the right levers of innovation to write this amazing growth journey together. With Tk1.55 billion profit after tax, we certainly had a strong showing in the market. However being subjected for the 2 per cent minimum tax on gross revenue, our performance continues to deny us our full growth potential", the CEO said.

Observing the state of imbalanced market competition in the industry, he added: "While we applaud the telecom regulator's positive stance towards bringing balance to the market competition, we are yet to see effective SMP regulations deployed to this effect. Meanwhile, due to the Regulator's embargo on the sale and resell of 016 numbers, we are struggling to meet the demand of our subscribers across the country. Such a situation is further aggravating the imbalanced market competition in the industry."





