

‘Economy is recovering despite manifold challenges’

They said there is however some slowdown but there is also rooms to overcome it by further accelerating private sector centric economic development activities. Both public and private sectors can go hand in hand to achieve the game-changing economic transformation.

DCCI President Rizwan Rahman told the webinar "current state and future outlook of Bangladesh's economy: private sector perspective - July-December FY2020-21" that the country must unite efforts and utilize resources to achieve long term development target fixed for 2041.

Dr. Mashiur Rahman, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Economic Affairs was the chief guest on the occasion. Dr. Atiur Rahman, former Governor of Bangladesh Bank, Dr. Ahsan H. Mansur, Executive Director of Policy Research Institute (PRI) and Dr. M Masrur Reaz, Chairman of Policy Exchange also participated as special discussants.

DCCI President Rizwan Rahman in his presentation said Covid-19 impacted the nation's GDP value to come down to USD330 billion against the target of USD 343.55 billion in FY2019-20.

National poverty rate rose by 9 percent to 29.5 percent. Rizwan Rahman called for automation of tax system. Considering the impact of COVID- 19, he said budget needs to be reviewed quarterly and based on this priority allocation needs to be re-considered.

DCCI President has emphasized on skill development and suggested industry-academia collaboration, increasing investment in education and research and infrastructure development and on enhancing technical and vocational education.

Dr. Mashiur Rahman said the country needs to be concerned more on how to mobilize the savings. Government is focusing on rural economy and the agriculture sector. Government has successfully managed Covid-led crisis. Policies are on the right track and the growth momentum has been sustained, he said.

Demand is little bit subdued and the private sector needs to raise their productivity to raise demand in the economy.

He said Bangladesh experienced reasonably good in export despite covid as well as remittance increased. But we need to be more careful about the NRBs returning home.

Dr. Atiur Rahman the country has sufficient liquidity in banks but it should go to productive sector.

He said policies need to be sustainable without frequent changes and the CMSMEs and agriculture sector should get priority as these are these are lifeline of our economy.









