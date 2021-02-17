Video
Wednesday, 17 February, 2021
Home Business

Stocks shuttle back to losing tracks on profit booking

Published : Wednesday, 17 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) shuttled back to losing tracks on Wednesday as the dominant small investors booked profit.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, dropped 27.58 points or 0.49 per cent to nearly three months low at 5,502 while the DS30 comprising blue chips, fell 11.32 points to t 1,968 and the DSE Shariah Index lost 4.59 points to 1,281 at the close of the trading.
Turnover on the DSE fell to Tk 3.53 billion, down  8.31 per cent lower than the previous session's turnover of Tk 3.85 billion. A total number of 101,534 trades were executed in the day's trading session with trading volume of 64.80 million shares and mutual fund units.
The market-cap of the DSE also declined to Tk 4,121 billion, from Tk 4,137 billion in the previous day.
TheCSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) losing 38 points to settle at 16,858 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) declines 25 points to finish at 10,212.
The losers beat the gainers as 104 issues closed lower, 82 ended higher and 32 remained unchanged. The port city bourse traded 5.51 million shares and mutual fund units worth Tk 237 million in turnover.


