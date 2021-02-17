Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 February, 2021, 7:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Pakistani bank in BD on verge of closure due to default loans

Published : Wednesday, 17 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Jibon Islam

Pakistani bank in BD on verge of closure due to default loans

Pakistani bank in BD on verge of closure due to default loans

The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), operating in Bangladesh since 1994 is facing existential crisis incurring losses year after year. Its banking activities have now come to a standstill; insiders who are barred from talking with outsiders, said.  
The bank's default loans have increased in astronomical proportion over the years; one source said adding that its total loans now stands at Tk 1,374.8 crore of which 97.7 per cent is default loans. Bangladesh Bank data also corroborate the fact.  
The NBP has four branches in the country with 76 employees but its loan disbursement exercise has been stagnant for several years owing to liquidity shortage.
Knowledgeable sources said the Pakistani bank fell into big trouble by giving loans to some fraudulent clients in 2013-14. The lender is yet to recover the sum, said a senior official of the foreign bank seeking anonymity.
The top loans defaulters of the bank include Ibrahim Textile, Cotton Group, Koba Group, World Tell BD, DG Knitting Company, Aleya Sweater, Sara Group.
As many as 65 officials including the former president of National Bank of Pakistan had to be punished in 2017 owing to loans irregularities in the lender's Bangladesh subsidiary, he said.
"It is very difficult for us to recover the bad loans as most of the clients do not want to return the money because it is a Pakistani bank," he added.
And because of the sluggish progress in loan recovery from defaulted borrowers, the bank has been in the red year after year. This Correspondent paid a visit to the bank's Motijheel and Gulshan branches on Monday but saw no client. The bank officials were passing restful time due to lack of clients.
Loan disbursement has been suspended from last year, said Md. Quamruzzaman, the present country head and chief executive of the Pakistani bank's Bangladesh operations.
"We are now emphasizing on recovery of fund from defaulters. We are trying our best to recover the money," he said.
The bank has filed a total of 143 cases against 104 defaulters to recover the money, said Quamruzzaman, the first Bangladeshi to hold the post. Since 2015, the NBP has recovered a total of Tk 193.99 crore from defaulters, he said.
"Big amounts of money are in the process of recovery," said Quamruzzaman, who joined the foreign bank in 2015 with the view to giving a special push to the loan recovery drive
Although it is a foreign bank, it is still bad news for depositors that a bank is making losses year after year, said AB Mirza Azizul Islam, a former advisor to a caretaker government.
"This is tarnishing the image of the country's entire banking sector," he said, adding that the central bank should take necessary steps in this regard. Established in 1949, the NBP is a subsidiary of the State Bank of Pakistan.
As of September last year, the bank has 1,511 branches across Pakistan with assets of approximately $20.2 billion. Besides, the bank has branches in 21 countries.  At present, the bank has four branches in Bangladesh, located in Chittagong, Sylhet, Gulshan and Motijheel.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UK budget must extend virus support: Analysts
BTRC team visits vivo smartphone manufacturing plant
realme among top 4 smartphone brands in Bangladesh
500 varsity students take part in ICT Skills Competition
Australia’s NAB reports flat profits for Q1
Bexi Fabrics launches privilege card for customers
‘Vaccine nationalism could slow pandemic recovery’
BANKING EVENTS


Latest News
French lawmakers approve bill to battle Islamist extremism
Iran, Russia start joint naval drill in Indian Ocean
Johnson & Johnson files for EU vaccine approval
Princess Latifa: 'Hostage' ordeal of Dubai ruler's daughter revealed
Govt plans forming commission over Bangabandhu murder: Mozammel
Fear and isolation as Myanmar junta cuts internet
2,26,902 administered COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday
Draft 'Education Act 2020' finalised banning notes, guide books
Biman to add second Dash-8 on Feb 24
ECNEC okays Tk 16,918.59cr to improve Dhaka-Sylhet road
Most Read News
Five amici curiae say writ seeking ban on Al Jazeera unacceptable
Malaysia deports 5,450 Bangladeshis
5 awarded death over Avijit Roy murder
AL-50, AL rebel-4, BNP-1
Private Universities: Profiteering During a Worldwide Pandemic?
Elderly woman killed in Ctg slum fire
Saraswati Puja being celebrated
Don't play with Armed Forces: Army Chief
50 years of independence: Comprehensive celebration to set new course
One to die, five get life term for killing Kishoreganj farmer
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft