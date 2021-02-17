

Demeaning Army Chief is demeaning PM: Gen Aziz on Al-Jazeera report

"Why the army chief is being targeted again and again, because Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directly appointed this army chief. To demean the army chief is tantamount to demean the prime minister," he said.

He said the report Al-Jazeera aired was false and fabricated, and authorities concerned would take action against those involved in preparing it.

"The rejoinder issued by the ISPR is the statement of the army. Meanwhile, I'm sure you know that … they are carrying out propaganda against an institution like Bangladesh Army, which is the pride of the nation, pride of the country, so that confusion arises.

Bangladesh Army is a well-trained and well-motivated force… more organised than ever before. The chain of command of the army is very effective. Every member of the army has rejected this ill attempt in the past and they are rejecting what's there at present, and all those who are in our chain of command are aware of it," General Aziz said.

While replying to a query over Al Jazeera's report on his family members and video footages, he said, "I am asking you… if a case is filed against you, you may be punished, but if you were acquitted yesterday,

and if there is no other case under trial against you -- can you be called a fugitive today?"

"Can it be said that you are a convict? If a convict is acquitted of the charges, he/she is a free person," he said.

"There is an explanation of the propaganda regarding my brothers. We will inform you everything through holding a press conference on behalf of my family. I can say that I, as army chief, am aware of the image of the army, my position and responsibilities," he added. He claimed that there were no cases against his brother when he met him in Malaysia.

"There was a conspiratory case from which he was acquitted in March," General Aziz said, adding that he went to Malaysia in April. The Al Jazeera statement was completely ill-motivated, he added.

"You have asked, why I am being the target repeatedly. I think, I will leave it to you -- you guys find out why Bangladesh Army is being targeted."

"What you have heard … they can do it, collecting pieces from different places. But they will not be able to achieve the target. And you (journalists) have already answered them through your writing. So, I am grateful to you (journalists)," he said.

Asked whether any action will be taken against those who from Bangladeh contributed to the Al Jazeera report, the army chief said Bangladesh Army may not be able to take any action in this regard. "I am sure, ministries concerned will take action in this regard," he said.





