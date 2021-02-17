10 killed so far in violence

The just-held four phases of municipality polls across the country were marked by stray incidents of pre and post-polls violence in which about 10 people were killed.

Centring the local body polls, the inner conflict of the major political parties came to the fore during the last four phases of municipal polls.

All the clashes occurred between the councillor candidates of political parties.

Major incidents of violence due to intra-party conflicts took place in between AL councillor candidates while minor violence was seen between BNP councillor candidates.

The clash and violence began from the second phase of the municipal polls which continued till the fourth phase municipal polls.

The fifth phase of the municipal polls will be held on February 28.

In the second phase of the polls, two people died and three others got injured in clashes ahead of the municipality polls in Jhenidah and Barguna.

In Shailkupa, Jhenidah, two Awami League men were killed allegedly by rival groups.

The dead are Liakat Hossain Baltu, 45, brother of councillor hopeful Shawkat Ali, and another councillor aspirant Alamgir Khan Babu, who were rivals.

Baltu and his brother along with some of their supporters were returning home after a campaign rally, when some 20 to 25 people attacked them with sharp weapons and left them critically injured.

Both of them were taken to Shailkupa Upazila Health Complex.

In the third phase, three persons sustained bullet injuries, while 27 received injuries during violence in Ramganj municipality elections in Lakshmipur. The victims included six police personnel.

Three men - Alamgir, Kamal Hossain and Zamshed, sustained bullet injuries.

Violent incidents took place in West Kazirkhil Government Primary School, Sonapur, Ratanpur, Awkharkhir, Tamta, Shripur, Abhirampur, and Angerpara polling centres.

Violence that originated at the West Kazirkhil Government Primary School centered around the occupation of the centre by rival councillor candidates, spread to the Balua Chaumahani area, one kilometre outside the centre.

In the fourth phase, In Chattogram, a man was shot dead and three others received bullet wounded in a clash between the supporters of two councillor candidates at Patiya municipality.

The deceased was identified as Abdullah, brother of the councillor aspirant, Mannan.

An altercation took place between the supporters of two councillor candidates at Dakkhin Gobindarkhil polling station under Ward No 8, said Rezaul Karim, Officer-In-Charge of Patiya Police Station.

However, the ruling party men won the majority seats of mayoral posts in the polls while the BNP got a few seats.

Mayoral Post: AL won 157 mayoral posts while BNP secured 10 in the four phases of municipal polls. Independent candidate won 20 mayoral posts in the elections across the country.

Independent candidates were identified as rebel candidates from both AL and BNP.

In the fourth phase, AL secured at least 50 out of 55 mayoral posts. BNP bagged one seat while AL rebel candidates secured four seats.

In the third phase, 46 candidates of Awami League, three candidates of BNP and 14 independents won the post of mayor.

In the second phase, 45 candidates from Awami League, four from BNP, one from Jatiya Party, one from JSD and eight independent candidates won the mayoral post.

In the first phase, 16 of the Awami League candidates, two of the BNP and three independent candidates won the mayoral post.

Voter Turnout: In the fourth phase, 65.68 percent voters cast their votes. In the first phase municipal polls on December 28, 65 percent of the votes cast their votes.

In the second phase and the third phase, 70.42 and 62 percent voters cast their votes respectively in the polls.





