coronavirus update bangladesh

l 13 more die, total 8,2298 l 396 newly infected, total 5,41,434 l Samples tested in 24 hours - 14,788 World l Total active cases - 22,876,373

Published : Wednesday, 17 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Published : Wednesday, 17 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM Count : 45