Wednesday, 17 February, 2021, 7:36 AM
C-19 claims 13 lives, infects 396 in a day

Published : Wednesday, 17 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent

The country saw 13 new deaths from novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Tuesday, taking the death toll from the virus to 8,298, said a
press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
As many as 396 people tested positive for Covid-19 during the period, bringing the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country to 541,434.
Besides, 751 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 488,621 with 90.25 per cent recovery rate.
 A total of 14,788 samples were tested at 212 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. The latest day's infection rate was 2.68 per cent of the total tests though the overall rate in the country till date was 13.97 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.53 per cent.
Among the deceased of Tuesday, 10 were men and three were women. Of them, nine died in Dhaka, two in Chattogram, and one each in Barishal and Mymensingh divisions. They all died at different hospitals across the country.
The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victim shows that 6,281 of the total deceased were men and 2,017 were women. The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.
Among the total 8,298 fatalities, 4,631 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 1,520 in Chattogram, 474 in Rajshahi, 557 in Khulna, 251 in Barishal, 310 in Sylhet, 359 in Rangpur and 196 in Mymensingh divisions.


