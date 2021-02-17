Sacked Major Zia, four others to die for killing blogger Avijit



The convicted accused in the Avijit murder case being taken to prison after the verdict was delivered. The photo was taken on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The court also sentenced another accused life-term imprisonment

Judge Md Majibur Rahman of the Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal of Dhaka delivered the judgment on Tuesday in presence of the four militants in a crowded courtroom.

The other convicts who were sentenced to death

are Akram Hossain, Abu Siddiq Sohel, Mozammel Hossain Saimon and Arafat Rahman Siam. Shafiur Rahman Farabi was sentenced to life in prison.

Of the accused, Major Zia and Akram are still absconding, while the rest are behind bars.

The judge said in its findings that Avijit Roy was killed to stop independent writing and opinion. The accused had a common intention to kill Avidity Roy for refraining him from expressing independent opinion.

There is no scope for seeing the different roles played by the accused. The five accused Ziaul Haque, Akram, Abu Siddiq, Saimon and Arafat took part in the murder plan, the judge said.

So it is mandatory to give them same punishment. The prosecution was able to prove the charges against all the six convicts undoubtedly and they were given the highest punishment, the judge added. Centering the judgment additional police force was deployed on the court premises.

On February 4, the tribunal fixed Tuesday for pronouncement of the judgement of the case. The court examined 28 prosecution witnesses out of 34.

US-based Bangladeshi science writer and blogger Avijit Roy was allegedly killed by the activists of banned militant outfit Ansar al Islam on Feb 26 in 2015 just after he left the Amar Ekushey Book Fair in Dhaka.

His wife Rafida Ahmed Bonya was also injured in the attack. Bonya is now living in the United States. She suffered severe injuries when she tried to protect her husband from the attackers.

Avijit's father Prof Ajoy filed the murder case accusing unidentified assailants with Shahbagh Police Station the next day.

Inspector Monirul Islam of Counter Terrorism Unit, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, submitted a charge sheet against six militants of banned Ansar al Islam on March 13 in 2019.

Thirty-four people were made witnesses in the case. On August 1 last year, the Special Anti-Terrorism Tribunal in Dhaka framed charges against the six militants.

Avijit's father Prof Ajoy Roy, complainant of the case, died at a city hospital on December 9, 2019.

After the judgement, Avijit's younger brother Anujit Roy said his family demanded immediate arrest of the two fugitives, including Sayed Mohammad Ziaul Haque alias Major (sacked) Zia, the mastermind behind the killing.

He expressed his satisfaction with the judgement.

Metropolitan Public Prosecutor (PP) Abdullah Abu and Tribunal Prosecutor Golam Sarwar Khan Zakir told this correspondent on the court premises that they were satisfied with the judgment.





