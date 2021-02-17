

Bad things happen when life goes well, warns Hasina

"I would like to alert you...one thing you might've noticed that the possibility of being attacked emerges when the life goes well in Bangladesh, when the people start dreaming of a good life and when the lifestyle improves. So, all will have to remain alert," she said.

The Prime Minister said this while unveiling the cover of the 8th Five Year Plan (July 2020- June 2025) joining the Ecnec meeting virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban as the meeting was held at the NEC Conference Room of Planning Commission.

Recalling the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with his family members on August 15, 1975, Sheikh Hasina said he was killed at

a time when the country started standing up from the devastation of the war with bumper food production and Bangladesh's economic status improving steadily with the fruits of Independence reaching the doorsteps of people.

Vaccination in Bangladesh

The Prime Minister said the government has been working tirelessly with its limited resources to change the fate of people and offset the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic which has cast an adverse impact on the world.

"We've been able to get the coronavirus under control with our all-out efforts. We've given directives [to tackle it], announced stimulus packages and started vaccination even though many developed countries are yet to roll it out," she said.

Sheikh Hasina said the government contacted all the countries when they started research on vaccine development to collect its doses for Bangladesh.

"We made advance payments to book the vaccine so that we can get it once the WHO approves it. We've been able to do that and set an example," she said.

Stating that the people of the country are very much conscious in this regard, the Prime Minister hoped that the coronavirus impact will not be there in the country anymore.

8th Five Year Plan

Talking about the 8th Five Year Plan, she said the government has approved it earlier and started implementing that.

Hasina said his plan has been formulated keeping in mind the Vision 2041 and hoped that the government, whichever comes, would continue it through the formulation of the next Five Year Plan in the future.

"We want Bangladesh to be built with the Liberation War spirit, where the dream of the Father of the Nation will be implemented, and that's our desire," she added. -UNB





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday called upon all to remain alert as bad things happen when people lead a good life and the country moves towards prosperity."I would like to alert you...one thing you might've noticed that the possibility of being attacked emerges when the life goes well in Bangladesh, when the people start dreaming of a good life and when the lifestyle improves. So, all will have to remain alert," she said.The Prime Minister said this while unveiling the cover of the 8th Five Year Plan (July 2020- June 2025) joining the Ecnec meeting virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban as the meeting was held at the NEC Conference Room of Planning Commission.Recalling the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with his family members on August 15, 1975, Sheikh Hasina said he was killed ata time when the country started standing up from the devastation of the war with bumper food production and Bangladesh's economic status improving steadily with the fruits of Independence reaching the doorsteps of people.Vaccination in BangladeshThe Prime Minister said the government has been working tirelessly with its limited resources to change the fate of people and offset the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic which has cast an adverse impact on the world."We've been able to get the coronavirus under control with our all-out efforts. We've given directives [to tackle it], announced stimulus packages and started vaccination even though many developed countries are yet to roll it out," she said.Sheikh Hasina said the government contacted all the countries when they started research on vaccine development to collect its doses for Bangladesh."We made advance payments to book the vaccine so that we can get it once the WHO approves it. We've been able to do that and set an example," she said.Stating that the people of the country are very much conscious in this regard, the Prime Minister hoped that the coronavirus impact will not be there in the country anymore.8th Five Year PlanTalking about the 8th Five Year Plan, she said the government has approved it earlier and started implementing that.Hasina said his plan has been formulated keeping in mind the Vision 2041 and hoped that the government, whichever comes, would continue it through the formulation of the next Five Year Plan in the future."We want Bangladesh to be built with the Liberation War spirit, where the dream of the Father of the Nation will be implemented, and that's our desire," she added. -UNB