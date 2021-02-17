Indictment hearing in Khaleda's Niko graft case Mar 2

A court here on Tuesday set March 2 to hold a hearing on charge framing in Niko graft case against BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and others.

Judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman of Dhaka 9th special judge court passed the order on Tuesday morning at the newly built courtroom in front of Keraniganj Central Jail.

Tuesday was fixed for holding hearing on charge framing in the case, but prime accused Begum Khaleda Zia failed to appear before the court on health ground and made her lawyers plead for time.

Allowing the defence plea, the court then adjourned the hearing till March 2.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case against five including Begum Khaleda Zia with Tejgaon police station on December 9 in 2007, for abusing power in signing a deal with Canadian company Niko for exploring and extracting gas. -BSS