Karnaphuli boat capsize kills youth

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 16: An official of an apparel factory drowned while another went missing following the capsize of an engine-run passenger boat in Karnaphuli River early Tuesday.

The accident happened around 8:00am off No.12 Jetty on the south side of the river.

The deceased was identified as Saikat Barua, 30, son of Prashanta Barua, a resident of Karnaphuli upazila in Chittagong. He was working as a quality control officer at a readymade garment factory at EPZ area in the city.

After being rescued alive, two people-Ibrahim Khalil, 40 and Salauddin, 39-were receiving treatment at Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

The identity of the missing person could not be known immediately.

Quoting the witnesses, Dulal Mahmud, Officer-in-Charge of Karnaphuli Police Station said that the boat carrying 30-35 passengers sank following a collision with a stone-laden barge.

"Three people rescued in a critical state following the boat capsize were rushed to the hospital. The on-duty doctor pronounced one dead upon arrival while the two others are receiving treatment at the hospital," said the OC.