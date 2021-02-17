Video
Karnaphuli boat capsize kills youth

Published : Wednesday, 17 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 16: An official of an apparel factory drowned while another went missing following the capsize of an engine-run passenger boat in Karnaphuli River early Tuesday.
The accident happened around 8:00am off No.12 Jetty on the south side of the river.
The deceased was identified as Saikat Barua, 30, son of Prashanta Barua, a resident of Karnaphuli upazila in Chittagong. He was working as a quality control officer at a readymade garment factory at EPZ area in the city.
After being rescued alive, two people-Ibrahim Khalil, 40 and Salauddin, 39-were receiving treatment at Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH).
The identity of the missing person could not be known immediately.
Quoting the witnesses, Dulal Mahmud, Officer-in-Charge of Karnaphuli Police Station said that the boat carrying 30-35 passengers sank following a collision with a stone-laden barge.
"Three people rescued in a critical state following the boat capsize were rushed to the hospital. The on-duty doctor pronounced one dead upon arrival while the two others are receiving treatment at the hospital," said the OC.



