Wednesday, 17 February, 2021, 7:35 AM
Four organizations from new political alliance

Published : Wednesday, 17 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

In the name of celebrating the golden jubilee of country's independence in together, four anti-government organizations Ganasanghati Andolan, Chhatra-Juba-Shramik Adhikar Parishad, Bhasani Anushari Parishad and Rashtra Chinta have formed an alliance.
They have announced some programmes to celebrate the golden jubilee of independence under the leadership of Junaid Saki, Chief Coordinator of Ganasanghati Andolan, and former Ducsu vice-president Nurul Haque Nur, Coordinator of Chhatra-Juba and Shramik Adhikar Parishad.
The leaders of the four organizations on Tuesday announced it at a press conference held at Tafazzal Hossain Manik Mia hall of Jatiya Press Club.
The alliance will accord reception to the valiant freedom fighters at the Jatiya Press Club on March 1, Golden Jubilee Rally at the Central Shaheed Minar on March 12, celebration of Independence Day on March 26 and observe the Proclamation Day of Independence on April 10.
At the press conference, it also announced that various programmes will be taken across the country throughout the year.


