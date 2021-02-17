Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 February, 2021, 7:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Fire in Chattogram slum, one dies

Published : Wednesday, 17 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 16: An 83-year-old man was charred to death and as many as 50 thatched huts were destroyed in a major fire that broke out at a slum in the port city of Chattogram early on Tuesday morning.
The fire broke out at the slum near the export processing zone area of the port city. On January 3 too, a number of huts were gutted in a fire at the same slum.
Farid Ahmed Chowdhury, assistant director of Chatogram Fire Service and Civil Defense, said the fire broke out in a hut early this morning and soon spread across the slum.
As many as eight fire tenders were pressed into service to contain the fire. "It took us over two hours to bring the blaze under control," the official said.
Firemen recovered the charred body of Mohamamd Naushed from a hut during a search-and-rescue operation in the slum. However, the extent of loss caused by the fire could not be ascertained yet. Firemen suspect an electrical short-circuit could have triggered the blaze. Fires at slums in Dhaka and other parts of the country, home to many low-income people, are quite common. Such fires leave thousands of their residents homeless every year.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Karnaphuli boat capsize kills youth
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader visits Padma Bridge
Dhaka range’s all police stations under 24hrs surveillance
Four organizations from new political alliance
Fire in Chattogram slum, one dies
DU admission tests from May 21, online application begins Mar 8
SC grants bail to husband, admits appeal
Dr Wazed’s 80th birthday today


Latest News
French lawmakers approve bill to battle Islamist extremism
Iran, Russia start joint naval drill in Indian Ocean
Johnson & Johnson files for EU vaccine approval
Princess Latifa: 'Hostage' ordeal of Dubai ruler's daughter revealed
Govt plans forming commission over Bangabandhu murder: Mozammel
Fear and isolation as Myanmar junta cuts internet
2,26,902 administered COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday
Draft 'Education Act 2020' finalised banning notes, guide books
Biman to add second Dash-8 on Feb 24
ECNEC okays Tk 16,918.59cr to improve Dhaka-Sylhet road
Most Read News
Five amici curiae say writ seeking ban on Al Jazeera unacceptable
Malaysia deports 5,450 Bangladeshis
5 awarded death over Avijit Roy murder
AL-50, AL rebel-4, BNP-1
Private Universities: Profiteering During a Worldwide Pandemic?
Elderly woman killed in Ctg slum fire
Saraswati Puja being celebrated
Don't play with Armed Forces: Army Chief
50 years of independence: Comprehensive celebration to set new course
One to die, five get life term for killing Kishoreganj farmer
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft