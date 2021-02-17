DU admission tests from May 21, online application begins Mar 8

The honours first year admission tests for 2020-21 academic session of Dhaka University (DU) will begin on May 21 with the admission test of 'Ka' unit, which will be held in eight divisional cities.

The online application process for the admission test will begin on March 8 which will continue till March 31.

The decisions came from the university's dean committee meeting, chaired by University Vice chancellor Dr Akhtaruzzaman in the chair, held on Tuesday at Nawab Naban Ali Chowdhury Bhaban, Dean of Engineering and technology faculty Dr Hasanuzzaman said.

This year, the examinations will be held for a total of 100 marks, of which MCQs will carry 60 marks and written part will carry 40. However, there will be no marks for the results of SSC and HSC this year.

The admission test for DU's 'Ka' unit will take place on May 21, while the admission test for 'Kha' unit will be held on May 22, 'Ga' unit on May 27, 'Gha' unit on May 28? and 'Cha' unit on June 4.

The entrance test will begin at 11:00am each day and will end at 12:30am (50 minutes for the MCQs and 40 minutes for the written test).









