

Finally, justice for Abiron



In Saudi Arabia, there are only a few examples of state-sponsored initiative to start trial and deliver verdict in case of torture or killing of Bangladeshi migrant workers. Such a judgment in the Middle East will be a milestone in upholding workers' dignity and ensuring their rights.



Our gratitude goes to the ministry of expatriate's welfare, Bangladesh envoy in KSA, and Saudi Criminal Court. The verdict would surely alarm Saudi employers. We hope this will make Saudi employers think twice before torturing or abusing our migrant workers. It is indeed encouraging for us as we have repeatedly penned editorials and published opinion pieces to ensure justice of our female expat workers exploited in KSA.



Now as the verdicts have been made, we want speedy execution of them. We should not forget that for the last 5 years, more than 500 coffins landed in our airport. Those brutally tortured lifeless bodies, crammed in coffins, voicelessly asked for their justice. Now, it is time to give justice to them.



On that note, we should not forget those who committed suicide as their employer forced them to do so. Here we recall, Nazma and Nodi. Nazma was tortured in Saudi Arabia and compelled to commit suicide by stabbing her own neck (better call it murder).



Nodi, just a 13-year-old girl had to go through the same ordeal till her death. Last year, when the grim caravan came with coffin and some documents, it had been clearly stated that she had committed suicide. Innumerable examples can be found where killing is falsified with suicides. Though the official report says the number is 81 but we assume the actual number is a lot higher.



