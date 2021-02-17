Video
Letter To the Editor

Stop saying no

Published : Wednesday, 17 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

Dear Sir
Psychiatrists have found that parents use the word 'no' more often in their conversations with their children. For example, when children start playing, parents often say don't play with it. Parents tell their children not to do this, don't catch it, and don't go there and so on.

Although the above stance is normal to us, the word 'no' at one time became an obstacle to the mental development of children. Because when the child is not told repeatedly, a kind of instability works in them. As a result, many times children change their mind and do more and more of the things that are forbidden to them.

That's why children need to be handled with a little tact. Suppose; a child is throwing his toy on the floor, resulting in a loud noise. Then don't do it with a threat to the child, or you would take him to you and tell him what it looks like to put the toys in order. In this way they have to help in every task. Then the word 'no' will not have any effect on their mentality.

Farhana Yasmin
Department of Sociology, Barisal University



